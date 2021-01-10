Forecasters warn of high surf in week to come

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Santa Ana conditions, with low humidity and gusty winds, are expected this week in San Diego County, including elevated surf early in the week with some minor coastal flooding in spots, the National Weather Service said.

Several weather stations in the most wind-prone areas reported near- critical fire weather conditions Sunday morning with winds of 30 mph or more and relative humidity at 15-20%.

A high surf advisory, with 8-10 foot sets, is in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday for San Diego coastal areas, the NWS said. A coastal flood advisory, with minor flooding of low-lying beach parking lots and boardwalks, will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday. A small craft advisory for outer coastal waters, with seas rising 10 to 12 feet, will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Monday.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were expected to be 65-70 degrees with overnight lows of 39-46, the NWS said. Western valley highs will be around 71 with overnight lows of 40-48. Highs near the foothills will be 65- 70 with 30 mph wind gusts in the morning.

Mountain highs were expected to be 54-62 with overnight lows of 32-41 and wind gusts up to 30 mph. Desert highs will be 66-71 with overnight lows of 38-48.

The weather across Southern California in the coming week is expected to be dominated by an upper-level ridge off the coast, which will expand over the state midweek while strengthening, forecasters said.

“This will result in dry conditions, lots of sunshine, along with warming temperatures which will climb to 10-15 degrees above normal,” the NWS said. The peak of the warmth will occur Thursday and Friday with subtle cooling over next weekend.