Forecasters predict scattered showers Sunday night

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Tranquil weather prevailed Saturday in San Diego County as temperatures start to rise under partial sun, local weather forecasters said.

The National Weather Service in San Diego predicted scattered showers across Southern California for Sunday night.

“The westerly winds will become gusty over the ridges, desert slopes and deserts from Sunday evening through early Monday morning but likely remain just below advisory criteria,” the NWS said.

Some warming will be felt on Monday afternoon, forecasters said, but it will be more noticeable on Tuesday, when afternoon temperatures will climb above average for the first time in a couple of weeks for many areas.

No hazardous marine weather is expected through Sunday morning, the NWS said. But northwest winds will increase Sunday afternoon and evening, with gusts up to 25 knots possible, producing hazardous conditions for small craft at times. Winds will weaken by Monday morning, the weather service said.

Temperatures in San Diego could reach 65 Saturday and fall to 45 overnight, the NWS said.