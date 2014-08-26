Watch Now
FOX 5 News at 6 p.m.

Forecast

Latest Forecast

County Supports Stay At Home Order

Thumbnail for the video titled "County Supports Stay At Home Order"
Broken Clouds

San Diego

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Chula Vista

62°F Broken Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Oceanside

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

El Cajon

61°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Escondido

56°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Julian

56°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
32°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Borrego Springs

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

7-Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

63° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 63° 55°

Saturday

66° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 66° 55°

Sunday

68° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 68° 60°

Monday

65° / 56°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 65° 56°

Tuesday

64° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 64° 56°

Wednesday

62° / 54°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 62° 54°

Thursday

60° / 51°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 60° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

58°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
59°

60°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

62°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

63°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

64°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

64°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

63°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

FORECAST MAPS

Coastal 7-Day Forecast

Coastal 7-Day Forecast

Coastal 7-Day Forecast

Inland 7-Day Forecast

Inland 7-Day Forecast

Mountain 7-Day Forecast

Mountain 7-Day Forecast

Desert 7-Day Forecast

Desert 7-Day Forecast

Daily High Temperatures

Daily High Temperatures

Weather News