Forecast calls for several days of gusty wind, warmer weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Gusty winds will accompany warm temperatures Tuesday in San Diego County as high pressure continues to build this week.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory that will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to noon Thursday in the mountains and valleys.

Winds out of the east will be between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts possibly reaching 50 mph near the foothills and portions of the adjacent valleys Wednesday morning, forecasters said.

NWS officials warned that winds could be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects and knock down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

Conditions will also be hazardous for high-profile vehicles traveling on highways through mountain passes.

High temperatures Tuesday could reach 80 degrees near the coast and inland, 80 in the western valleys, 75 near the foothills, 66 in the mountains and 79 in the deserts.

Temperatures in the valleys and the deserts are expected to remain in the high-70s to low-80s through Sunday, when a storm system is expected to arrive and bring showers throughout the county into Monday, forecasters said.