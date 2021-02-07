Foggy mornings, cooler days in store for San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Areas of dense fog along the San Diego County coast were expected to dissipate late Sunday morning, leaving fair skies and cooler temperatures, especially over coastal areas, the National Weather Service said.

The marine layer was predicted to slowly deepen through Wednesday, spreading cooling, higher humidity and low clouds farther inland, forecasters said.

A wetter pattern was expected to develop over California during the second half of the week, creating possibly cooler temperatures with increasing clouds and the possibility of rain and snow in parts of Southern California over next weekend.

Coastal area high temperatures Sunday were expected to be 61-66 degrees with overnight lows of 43-48. Inland valley highs will be 70-75 with overnight lows of 41-47.

Mountain highs were expected to be 63-69 with overnight lows of 36-44. Desert highs will be around 78 with overnight lows of 45-54.

Areas of low clouds and fog covered much of the coastal areas of Southern California Sunday morning, the NWS said. Many locations were reporting visibility of one quarter-mile or less. This trend was expected to continue at least for the next three days.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, a weak trough of low pressure was expected to deepen the marine layer further, spreading the low clouds much farther inland and limiting the areas of fog to higher terrain, forecasters said. This trough was predicted to allow cooler air to filter into Southern California from the northwest.

Later in the week a series of low-pressure systems was predicted to migrate eastward across the Pacific, eroding and flattening out the ridge as they make their way into the western United States.

These systems were expected to weaken as they move ashore, the NWS said. Most of the precipitation was predicted to fall to the north of San Diego County, but there could still be enough moisture and energy to bring periods of rain and mountain snow to the area beginning late Thursday and continuing through next weekend.