Fog, cooler temps mark end of latest heat wave

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A slow cooling trend starting Saturday across San Diego County will continue through next week as high pressure weakens and the marine layer deepens, the National Weather Service said.

The cooler weather pattern will feature greater coastal cloud coverage each night and morning, and temperatures finally settling closer to normal levels by late next week, forecasters said. Fog will be possible near the coast Saturday night.

High temperatures Saturday along the coast were expected to be 76-81 with overnight lows of 58-63, the NWS said. Western valley highs will be 85-90 with overnight lows of 58-65. Highs near the foothills will be 89-94.

Mountain highs will be 84-92 with overnight lows of 54-64. Desert highs will be 100-105 with overnight lows of 68-78.

Coastal low clouds and fog persisted early Saturday morning and the weather service issued a dense fog advisory through mid-morning for coastal areas, forecasters said. The low clouds and fog were expected to be gone by late morning.

The marine layer will get a little deeper each day through midweek, the NWS said. Gusty onshore winds will push through the mountains and along the desert slopes, especially Sunday. Some gusts could reach around 30 to 40 mph with patchy dust possible along the desert slopes.