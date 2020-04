SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities said Friday they were in the process of evacuating people at a hotel in Mission Valley due to storm-related flooding.

San Diego police began evacuating the Riverleaf Inn, located at 2484 Hotel Circle Place, before noon and advised anyone who was stuck inside to call 911 for help.

**Evacuation Order** Evacuations in progress for 2484 Hotel Cir. Pl. "River Leaf Inn" due to FLOODING. If you are inside & need assistance please call 911 & notify us.



**Please avoid Fashion Valley river areas as they are flooding and already well above normal levels.** pic.twitter.com/8xFx5LMWFh — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) April 10, 2020

