SAN DIEGO — San Diego County is already feeling the impacts of widespread heavy rain and strong winds.



The first push of the atmospheric river started dumping rain around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, prompting Flood Advisories for coastal areas and inland valleys.



Rainfall rates during this wave ranged from 0.25 inches to 0.5 inches per hour and are expected to continue into the rest of the evening.



A long line of heavy rain embedded with some thunderstorms are expected to move west to east through the region between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

This will make for a messy afternoon commute on all our roadways. Several reports of roadway flooding and crashes should serve as a sign to slow down while driving and increase your following distance from the car vehicle in front of you.



Here are some 24-hour rainfall totals:

Rainfall totals on Nov. 8, 2022, in San Diego County as of 1 p.m. (KSWB)

It has also been quite windy with powerful gusts whipping through. Under a Wind Advisory, southwest winds could gust up to 45 mph for coast and valleys and up to 65 mph in the mountains through Tuesday.



Flood Watches remain in effect through Wednesday morning.



Snow levels are expected to drop to 5,000 feet overnight but little to no snow accumulation is expected for San Diego County Mountains. When the storm has moved on, places like Big Bear could get 4-5 inches of snow.



Rain will taper off into showers late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Dry and slightly warmer weather is favored Thursday into the weekend.