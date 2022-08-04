SAN DIEGO — A flood watch has been issued for parts of San Diego County Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The flood watch will start at 2:00 p.m. and end at 10:00 p.m., the NWS website shows. The warning is for San Diego County’s mountain and desert areas, including areas like Julian, Pine Valley and Borrego Springs.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain showers, caused by monsoonal weather, are expected Thursday afternoon, prompting the flood watch, NWS San Diego said in a tweet.

Excessive runoff may flood low-lying streets, rivers and creeks in the area.

A flood watch for the area was also issued Monday due to thunderstorms and heavy rain brought on by monsoonal moisture.

NWS recommends those living in areas that could be prone to flooding have a plan in place to be prepared for a flood in their area.