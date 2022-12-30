SAN DIEGO – As rain came down in San Diego Friday and more was expected over the holiday weekend, city officials took steps to prevent flooding.

The San Diego Stormwater Department will be temporarily putting “no parking” signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, according to a Friday press release from the city.

City workers will also be cleaning storm drains with a known history of debris buildup, officials said. And more than 46,000 storm drains citywide will be closely watched as street sweeping will be taking place.

There is a limited supply of sandbags that residents can retrieve at nine recreation centers from Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The addresses are below:

Council District 1 – Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Drive.

– Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Drive. Council District 2 – Robb Athletic Field, 2525 Bacon St.

– Robb Athletic Field, 2525 Bacon St. Council District 3 – Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive.

– Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive. Council District 4 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive.

– Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive. Council District 5 – Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive.

– Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive. Council District 6 – North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave.

– North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave. Council District 7 – Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave.

– Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave. Council District 8 – San Ysidro Community Activity Center, 179 Diza Road.

– San Ysidro Community Activity Center, 179 Diza Road. Council District 9 – City Heights Recreation Center, 4380 Landis St.

The sandbags are not pre-filled, so residents are encouraged to buy their own sand. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per person, for people that can prove they are San Diego residents. These recreation centers will be closed Saturday through Monday for the holiday.

The city also provided tips on what individuals can do on their own to reduce the risk of flooding:

Sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near your home.

Keep the lid securely closed on trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection. Place each bin approximately two to three feet away from the curb so as not to impede the stormwater flowing on the street.

Proactively turn off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff.

Know the safest routes to and from your home or property should flooding occur.

Slow down and do not drive, ride or walk through flood waters.

Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding.