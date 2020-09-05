Flex Alert: Officials urge residents to hold off on energy use in heat wave

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The extreme late-summer heat wave scorching San Diego has officials urging residents not to crank up the A/C and overload the state’s energy infrastructure.

A Flex Alert is in effect between the hours of 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. starting Saturday and running until Monday.

The ISO advises Californians to conserve electricity in the afternoons and evening. Here’s what it suggests to do:

Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.

Defer use of major appliances.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

Unplug unused electrical devices.

Close blinds and drapes.

Use fans when possible.

Limit time the refrigerator door is open.

Here’s what you can do before 3 p.m. each day the Flex Alert is in effect:

“Pre-cool” their homes, or lower air conditioning thermostats.

Charge electric vehicles.

Charge mobile devices and laptops.

Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances.

Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night.

The hot spell and accompanying low humidity and gusty winds out of the east has also prompted the National Weather Service to issue a “red flag” wildfire warning for the inland valleys and mountains, effective from 10 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. The alert signifies a likelihood of critical combustion hazards that can lead to “extreme fire behavior.”

Expected high temperatures along the coast Saturday will be 87-92 degrees with overnight lows 69-77, forecasters said. Inland valley highs will be 108-113 with overnight lows of 74-81. Mountain highs will be 100-105 with overnight lows of 68-76, and desert highs will be 118-123 with overnight lows of 83-88.

The sun sets behind power lines in Los Angeles, California on September 3, 2020, ahead of a heatwave to arrive September 4 through the Labour Day weekend prompting a statewide flex alert. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

Air moisture levels will drop to the 15-20% range on Saturday and Sunday with poor overnight recovery, according to meteorologists. Winds out of the east are expected to reach sustained speeds between 15-25 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 30-40 mph in the southern reaches of the county.

Excessive heat warnings, meanwhile, will be in effect in the western valleys, the mountains and the deserts through 8 p.m. Monday; and in coastal areas from 10 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Monday.

On Friday, the mercury climbed into the high 80s along the coast and past the 100 mark in the inland valleys, mountains and deserts, the weather service reported.

To beat the heat, people should drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun during the hottest parts of the day and check on potentially at-risk relatives and neighbors, the NWS advised. Also, children, seniors and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle, with car interiors able to “reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” according to the federal agency.

To help residents escape the swelter, the county is offering nine air- conditioned cooling centers in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center.

A full list of the cooling center locations can be found here. All locations will be open from noon to 5 p.m. throughout Labor Day weekend.