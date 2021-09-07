Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve energy Wednesday

The California Independent System Operator is asking residents to conserve energy Wednesday amid warm temperatures in the forecast and a high demand on the state’s electrical grid.

The statewide Flex Alert goes into effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to Cal-ISO, which manages the state’s power grid. Much of the increase in demand is expected to come from air conditioning use, creating some strain on the grid, the grid operator said.

“Conserving electricity during the late afternoon and early evening is crucial because that is when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and declining solar energy production,” the operator said.

During the Flex Alert period, Cal-ISO is requesting consumers lower their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher and observe other voluntary measures including not using major appliances or unnecessary lights. Prior to it, they’re encouraging consumers to “pre-cool” homes by setting thermostats to as low as 72 degrees, use major appliances as needed and covering windows by adjusting blinds or drapes.

The California ISO has issued a #FlexAlert for tomorrow, Sept. 8, from 4-9 p.m. due to above-normal temperatures and high energy demand in much of the state and West. Consumers urged to reduce energy use to protect grid reliability. Read the news release: https://t.co/5GTidydloT pic.twitter.com/L0VtWiicWp — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 8, 2021

Several other Flex Alerts were called earlier this year in the state in June and July, both due to high temperatures.

More information is available online at FlexAlert.org.