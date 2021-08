SAN DIEGO — Some San Diegans are waking up to rain and lightning Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is warning about a wet morning commute as scattered showers and some thunderstorms move north across San Diego County.

North San Diego county to Temecula will continue to have scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms making for wet roadways during the #commute #CAwx pic.twitter.com/M3InPQ2T3M — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 31, 2021

NWS reported a significant amount of lightning and rolling thunder from the storms.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the county’s deserts and mountains through 10 p.m.

Who is waking up to some rain! and thunder – here is a map of rainfall so far early this morning and its not done as it slowly drifts northward #monsoon #socal pic.twitter.com/rLB5zil2v5 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 31, 2021