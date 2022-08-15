SAN DIEGO — A flash flood warning was issued Monday afternoon for southeastern San Diego County.

National Weather Service in San Diego issued the alert just before 4 p.m. It was set to expire at 7 p.m.

Flooding will impact the following areas, according to NWS:

  • Interstate 8 between Pine Valley and Boulevard
  • I-8 between Boulevard and the Imperial County line
  • Mount Laguna
  • Cuyamaca Rancho State Park
  • Pine Valley
  • Lake Morena
  • Campo
  • Boulevard
  • Highway S1 between Lake Cuyamaca and Mount Laguna
  • Descanso

Thunderstorms and heavy rain were forecasted in the areas.

The agency says the threat of damage from flooding is “considerable” and reminds drivers to avoid flooded roads.