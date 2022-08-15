SAN DIEGO — A flash flood warning was issued Monday afternoon for southeastern San Diego County.

National Weather Service in San Diego issued the alert just before 4 p.m. It was set to expire at 7 p.m.

Flooding will impact the following areas, according to NWS:

Interstate 8 between Pine Valley and Boulevard

I-8 between Boulevard and the Imperial County line

Mount Laguna

Cuyamaca Rancho State Park

Pine Valley

Lake Morena

Campo

Boulevard

Highway S1 between Lake Cuyamaca and Mount Laguna

Descanso

Thunderstorms and heavy rain were forecasted in the areas.

The agency says the threat of damage from flooding is “considerable” and reminds drivers to avoid flooded roads.