SAN DIEGO — A flash flood warning was issued Monday afternoon for southeastern San Diego County.
National Weather Service in San Diego issued the alert just before 4 p.m. It was set to expire at 7 p.m.
Flooding will impact the following areas, according to NWS:
- Interstate 8 between Pine Valley and Boulevard
- I-8 between Boulevard and the Imperial County line
- Mount Laguna
- Cuyamaca Rancho State Park
- Pine Valley
- Lake Morena
- Campo
- Boulevard
- Highway S1 between Lake Cuyamaca and Mount Laguna
- Descanso
Thunderstorms and heavy rain were forecasted in the areas.
The agency says the threat of damage from flooding is “considerable” and reminds drivers to avoid flooded roads.