SAN DIEGO – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for some portions of San Diego County, authorities said Sunday.

Around 2:30 pm., the National Weather Service of San Diego issued the alert for Alpine, Campo, and Pine Valley. The Flash Flood Warning will remain in effect until 5:30 p.m.

“Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned areas,” officials said. “Between 0.75 and 1.23 inches are possible in the warned area.”

NWS officials recommend anyone in those areas move to higher ground immediately and avoid burn scar areas. Officials expect rockslides and mudslides to impact the area.

If you encounter roads that have begun to flood, do not attempt to drive through the water.

