SAN DIEGO — A flash flood warning was issued Wednesday afternoon for parts of San Diego County.

National Weather Service in San Diego issued the warning from 2:40 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.

Areas that might include flash flooding include Interstate 8 between Pine Valley and Boulevard, Lake Morena, Pine Valley, Potrero, Campo, Barrett Lake, Guatay, Japatul Valley, Skye Valley and Dulzura.

NWS San Diego/Twitter

Residents in the area were told to avoid flooded roads.