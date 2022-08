SAN DIEGO — A flash flood warning was issued Tuesday afternoon for parts of northeastern San Diego County.

The National Weather Service in San Diego said areas that will be impacted by flash flooding include Julian, Ranchita, Borrego Palm Canyon, Warner Springs, Los Coyotes Indian Reservation, Shelter Valley and Santa Ysabel Indian Reservation.

NWS reminds drivers to not drive on flooded roads.

The warning was issued around 1:40 p.m. and was set to expire at 4:45 p.m.