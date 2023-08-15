SAN DIEGO — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued Tuesday for east central San Diego County, weather officials said.

The warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m. for parts of East County including Julian, according to National Weather Service San Diego.

A Flash Flood Warning released by National Weather Service San Diego on Aug. 15, 2023. (NWS San Diego)

Around 4:15 p.m., the doppler radar alerted officials about thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

The flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses may be a threat to lives, the National Weather Service said.

NWS San Diego advises travelers to not drive on flooded roads and remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Check back for updates on this developing story.