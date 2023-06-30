SAN DIEGO — The hottest weather so far this year is expected over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in San Diego County’s inland areas.

A warming trend has settled in as high pressure builds over the West Coast and it is prompting heat-related warnings for the mountain and desert regions.

Mountain communities like Julian and Pine Valley are under heat advisories until Monday evening, where peak temperatures could range from 88 to 96 degrees.

However, the biggest heat risk will be in our deserts, where an Excessive Heat Warning is in place. Temperatures there are likely to reach 115 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

The warmup will be less pronounced for beaches and coastal valleys because of the marine layer and sea breeze. Beaches will top out in the mid-70’s this weekend, with upper-80’s to low-90’s for the inland valleys.

Expect periods of low clouds and fog each evening and morning, especially along the coast, through the Fourth of July. Some areas unfortunately may not clear out completely during afternoon hours, but at least partly sunny skies are expected across beaches this weekend.