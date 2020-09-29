Firefighters on alert as dangerous fire weather returns

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters returning home from Northern California now are carrying their gear in their personal vehicles as dangerous fire weather returns to the area.

A red flag warning is in place for San Diego County as humidity levels have dropped to 3%. Winds have picked up and heat is expect to reach into the triple digits during the next few days.

⚠️ Heat Advisory EXPANDED to include San Diego County coast.



Forecast highs for the week have been increased by a few degrees.



Wednesday is looking hottest west of the mountains. We expect widespread highs above 100 F, locally above 105 F, across inland valleys. 🌡️ #cawx pic.twitter.com/lpS4EaPaPQ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 28, 2020

That’s why fire crews returning home are still on alert. Cal Fire said they are fully staffed with fire spotters spread out, searching for smoke to get an early jump on any flare ups. Firefighters in rural, fire-prone areas are warning residents to be ready to evacuate.

“If you have furniture or flammable material that sits around your home, bring it inside,” Capt. John Choi from the North County Fire Department said.

The red flag warnings are expected to last for at least the next three days.

In El Cajon, temperatures Monday were in the 90s and are expected to potentially reach as high as 103 degrees Tuesday.

Kenneth Simpson and his soccer team, Rebels East, were among the few people spotted outside during the warm weather Monday. Simpson said they’ll be practicing later this week when temperatures again are expected in the triple digits.

“We just make sure they get additional water breaks,” he said. “When there was smoke from the fire, we made sure they shut down practice. They can usually do alright as long as they stay hydrated, but the smoke, just no getting around that.”

This is not a particularly strong Santa Ana event, but vegetation is critically dry.



We've seen dangerous fire behavior this summer on the El Dorado and Valley fires, even without Red Flag Warning conditions.



Stay vigilant, and use common sense around dry vegetation. #cawx pic.twitter.com/CYYTBPj4a2 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 28, 2020