Fall thunderstorm brings rain, lightning to San Diego area; about 21K without power

SAN DIEGO – A thunderstorm blowing through San Diego Monday evening was accompanied by cooler, fall-like temperatures along with some bursts of rain, thunder and lightning widely reported in the region.

As of 8:15 p.m., the National Weather Service reported storms were continuing to move northwest into Orange County while more storms were moving into San Diego County from the south.

“Expect showers and storms to continue off and on throughout the night, tapering off Tuesday morning,” NWS said in a tweet.

In North County, NWS issued a special weather statement for Escondido, San Marcos and Vista due to “frequent lightning” and potential winds up to 40 mph, a tweet shared by the San Marcos Fire Department shows. The statement encourages residents to seek indoor shelter and not to drive through flooded roadways.

Frequent lightning strikes have been the culprit behind some small fires burning in the region, including in the area of Rainbow where Cal Fire San Diego reported just before 8:20 p.m. responding to a brush fire in the area of Rainbow Glen Road in Rainbow.

“Crews have the fire contained,” Cal Fire San Diego said in a tweet. “Please shelter in place as the lightning storm passes us tonight.”

No injuries or evacuations have been reported from the fires Monday night, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department told FOX 5.

Some 21,000 SDG&E customers were reported to be without power as of 8:45 p.m. Monday, ranging as far north as Fallbrook and as far east as Jacumba Hot Springs. Restorations times for many start about 10 p.m. with others slated to have power in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the company’s outage map shows.

See the full outage map here.

8:15pm radar update: Storms continue to move northwest into Orange County.



Meanwhile, more storms are moving into San Diego County from the south.



Expect showers and storms to continue off and on throughout the night, tapering off Tuesday morning. #cawx pic.twitter.com/h9rwYtya9S — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 5, 2021

No significant flight delays were expected as a result of the weather, San Diego International Airport officials said. Fuel operations are halted whenever there is lightning, triggering a few delays, but not many are expected, officials said.

Travelers are encouraged to check with their airline ahead of their flight’s arrival or departure.

Have recordings from your neighborhood during the wet weather? Share your photos and videos here.