SAN DIEGO — San Diego-style sweater weather may sweep the region this weekend, with high temperatures expected to be 10-20 degrees below average.

According to the National Weather Service San Diego, the forecast shows cool, breezy conditions the next couple of days with a chance showers for some areas.

Weather officials say though rainfall amounts are questionable, “the forecast has been trending wetter.”

Coastal areas are expected to hover right around 70 degrees on the coast Saturday, with Sunday showing similar expectations. This is also true for inland areas like Escondido, Ramona, Mira Mesa, and El Cajon.

In the mountain areas — like Alpine, Julian, Palomar, and Mt. Laguna — temperatures should be in the mid to low 60s, with some areas dipping into the 50s.

NWS says light rain is possible just west of the mountains over the weekend.

The deserts will still feel some heat, though gusty winds are anticipated. These winds are also expected in the mountains.

Here’s a look at peak winds gusts expectations Friday through Sunday, according to NWS:

(National Weather Service San Diego)

Though temperatures are expected to be more mild this weekend, next week’s forecast shows warming conditions.