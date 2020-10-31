Fall in San Diego: Warm days, cooler nights in the weekend forecast

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – High pressure will bring warm days and cool nights across San Diego this weekend and into next week, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

A shallow moist layer will bring areas of dense fog near the coast and over the coastal waters, while higher clouds drift overhead through Sunday, forecasters said.

“We will see a noticeable change in the weather by the end of next week as a trough brings much cooler weather with strong westerly winds over the mountains and deserts, and even a chance for some light precipitation west of the mountains,” the NWS said.

High temperatures Saturday along the coast were expected to be 73-78 degrees with overnight lows of 51-59. Inland valley highs will be 85-90 with overnight lows of 53-59.

Mountain highs were expected to be 73-80 with overnight lows of 46-56. Desert highs will be around 89 with overnight lows of 56-66.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, forecasters expect a slight decrease in temperatures west of the mountains as onshore flow begins to dominate.

But above-average temperatures will return Wednesday into Thursday as a high-pressure ridge strengthens, the NWS said.

“Temperatures will once again make it again into the lows 90s in parts of the San Diego County valleys,” forecasters said.