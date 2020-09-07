Extreme heat wave continues in San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The continuing late-summer heat wave brought a record-breaking high to San Diego, and triple-digit temperatures to other parts of the county, with little relief expected until later in the week.

In San Diego, Sunday’s high reached 100 degrees at 1:05 p.m., breaking the record for September 6, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record was 97 degrees, set in 2011.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning that remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for San Diego County deserts, mountains, valleys and coastal areas.

Air moisture levels dropped to the 15-20% range Sunday with poor overnight recovery, according to meteorologists. Winds out of the east are expected to reach sustained speeds between 15-25 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 30-40 mph in the southern reaches of the county.

To beat the heat, people should drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun during the hottest parts of the day and check on potentially at-risk relatives and neighbors, the NWS advised. Also, children, seniors and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle, with car interiors able to “reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” according to the federal agency.

To help residents escape the swelter, the county is offering nine air- conditioned cooling centers in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center.

Due to the coronavirus, mandatory mask-wearing and social-distancing protocols are enforced in the facilities. A full list of the locations, which will be will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, can be found here.