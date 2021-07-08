Extreme heat coming to San Diego County deserts, mountains

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Sweltering heat is on its way to the San Diego County mountains and deserts this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A strong high-pressure system over the Great Basin will expand westward this week, ushering in the sweltering conditions starting Saturday morning, forecasters said.

The NWS issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect from 9 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday in the deserts. A heat advisory will also be in effect from 9 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday in the mountains.

Highs in the deserts could reach 119 on Saturday and 118 on Sunday, while the mercury in the mountains is expected to reach 102 both days, according to the NWS.

Meanwhile, high temperatures on Thursday are expected to be in the low-70s to low-80s in coastal areas, the low- to mid-80s in the western valleys, the low- to mid-90s near the foothills, the low-90s to low-100s in the mountains and the low- to mid-110s in the deserts.

Excessive heat will impact the Inland Empire, mountains, and deserts over the next few days. High temperatures are expected to peak this weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/bOF9D2liUq — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 8, 2021

The weather service said the extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

People should be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

While young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the weather service said that’s especially true during warm or hot weather — when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

The county has opened nine “Cool Zone” locations to help the public beat the heat. They are located in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center.

A full list of the locations can be found here.

Mixed impacts as high pressure builds over CA the next few days.



Coastal areas will stay rather mild, but it will be a different story for the mountains and deserts. The High Desert could see the highest temps so far this year, with highs 105-115 F this weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/pTVHOEcYDO — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 6, 2021

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.