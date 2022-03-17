(NEXSTAR) – Forecasters at the National Weather Service released their new three-month outlook Thursday, giving us a preview of what’s in store for spring weather.

First and foremost, La Niña is set to hold strong until the summer, the outlook confirmed. You can see the effects of La Ni ña on the spring weather outlook in the map below. A huge swath of the country is predicted to see drier-than-normal spring weather.

The precipitation outlook divides California down the middle, with below-average rain predicted for the northern half of the state and average rain for the southern half.

The entire state of California is currently experiencing drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. If NOAA’s predictions for the next three months hold true, the drought will only worsen as the we head into our driest summer months. After an early start to the rainy season, much of the north state and Central Valley have returned to “extreme drought” conditions, according to U.S. Drought Monitor projections released this week.

Nationwide, there are two bullseyes of especially dry conditions predicted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center: one over the Texas panhandle and one over Utah and Nevada.

The only part of the continental U.S. expected to see above-normal precipitation the next three months is some of the Great Lakes region.

It’s not just going to be dry – in most states it’s also going to be hot, the outlook indicates. The vast majority of states can expect a hot spring, especially New Mexico, Texas and Western Oklahoma.

In California, the warmest weather is expected to hit Central and Southern California this spring. While hotter Southern California temperatures are the norm, the outlook suggests an even warmer spring than normal.

Only a tiny sliver of the country, in the Pacific Northwest, is forecast to see a cool spring.

The Hawaiian islands aren’t shown on the maps above, but are expected to see above-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation over the next three months, the National Weather Service predicts.