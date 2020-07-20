Expect wind gusts, cooler weather to kick off week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Gusty winds will buffet the San Diego County deserts Monday as temperatures cool slightly throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure will weaken Monday and Tuesday, then greater cooling is expected Wednesday and Thursday as a low pressure system moves inland through California, forecasters said.

Winds out of the west Monday are expected to be 15-25 mph in the deserts, with gusts potentially reaching 40 mph. Winds in the mountains will be 15-25 mph, with 30 mph gusts possible.

A wind advisory expired at 6 a.m. Monday in the county mountains and deserts.

High temperatures Monday are forecast to reach 75 degrees near the coast, 79 inland, 81 in the western valleys, 88 near the foothills, 93 in the mountains and 112 in the deserts.