SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Active weather across San Diego County as quick-moving showers and thunderstorms roll through Wednesday into the weekend.

There will be on and off scattered showers through Saturday afternoon as a Pacific storm system off the coast of California brings us two rounds of rain.

We are experiencing the first round of rain Wednesday through Thursday morning. Already a quarter inch of rain has fallen in many areas including Chula Vista, Ramona, Julian and Brown Field. Showers pushed onshore just after 10 a.m. Wednesday with thunderstorms embedded in that leading edge.

There is still a threat of thunderstorms going into Wednesday evening so be careful of lightning strikes, brief heavy downpours and gusty winds. A Beach Hazards Statement for the San Diego County coastline and a Marine Statement for outer waters are in effect until Wednesday evening to warn people of those hazards.

The morning push of moisture encountered very dry air at lower levels in our atmosphere, so not as much rain fell early on. Now that those levels are more saturated, we can expect higher rain accumulations going into the late afternoon and evening hours.

The first round of showers tapers off overnight into Thursday morning for much of the region. A break in the rain is expected for the majority of Thursday and beginning parts of Friday.

Then the storm will move east and weaken as it approaches California sometimes Friday into Saturday. This will jumpstart our second round of rain where we could get an additional quarter inch to half inch of rain through the weekend.

Most of the showers finish by Sunday and we get a transition back to warm and dry weather for much of next week.