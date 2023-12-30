SAN DIEGO — Scattered showers and patches of light rain will fall on areas in San Diego County through New Year’s Day.

The National Weather Service forecasts scattered showers across San Diego County Saturday night, with pockets of heavier rainfall in areas.

In San Bernardino County in the Yucaipa to Highlands area some isolated lighting strikes were reported Saturday night.

On Saturday over an inch of rain, 1.35″ , fell at Palomar Mountain in northern San Diego County. Other rainfall totals — 0.43″ in lower oat flats; 0.36″ in Fallbrook; 0.30″ in Couser Canyon; 0.26″ in San Onofre; 0.25″ at the San Diego International Airport; 0.17″ in Oceanside; 0.16″ in Chula Vista; 0.15″ in Kearny Mesa, Rancho Bernardo and Fashion Valley.

All other areas in San Diego County aside from the mountains got less than 0.15″ of rainfall as of 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to NWS.

The New Year’s Eve forecast is looking to be another cooler day in San Diego with highs in the mid to low 60s, just 5 degrees below normal seasonal temperatures.

Light rain showers are in the forecast for New Year’s Day, with the best chances in southern San Diego County. NWS reports rainfall amounts will be 1/10″ or less on Monday.

The Inclement Weather Shelter Program has been activated for Saturday night for San Diegans experiencing homelessness.

At Father Joe’s Villages — 1501 Imperial Ave — the Joan Kroc Center will accept up to 61 adults, with 11 more beds for families with children or single women, and the Paul Mirabile Center will accept up to 62 adults. Living Water Church of the Nazarene — at 1550 Market Street — will accept up to 28 adults. The San Diego Rescue Mission — at 120 Elm Street — will accept up to 10 single women.

In addition to the rain this holiday weekend, a high surf warning, coastal flooding advisory and small craft advisory are all in effect in San Diego and Orange counties through 2 a.m. Monday.

Some coastal closures are in place, including the Mission Bay Channel and Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach.

Drone footage has captured the massive waves hitting San Diego shores.

In Ventura on Thursday, video captured the terrifying moment beachgoers were slammed into by a massive rogue wave.

Another example of the power of mother nature, these photos show surfers catch 60-foot waves at Mavericks in Northern California.