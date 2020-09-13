Expect more hazy sunshine around county Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Smoke from the Valley Fire, now 79% contained, continued across San Diego County Sunday, resulting in dim, hazy sunshine, the National Weather Service said.

High pressure will remain in control of the weather over the Southwest much of this week, but the center will shift farther south by midweek, resulting in warmer weather in the county, and should help reduce the areas of smoke and haze, the NWS said.

“This last full week of summer will be a warm one, even as onshore flow prevails,” forecasters said. “A weak sea breeze will moderate afternoon temperatures along the coast each day, with some patchy low clouds and fog possible nights and mornings.”

Cooler weather will arrive late in the week with an incoming Pacific trough, the NWS said.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday will be 75-80 degrees with overnight lows of 59-64. Inland highs will be 84-89 with overnight lows of 60- 65.

Western valley highs will be 86-91, and 91-96 near the foothills. Mountain highs will be 87-93 with overnight lows of 58-67. Desert highs will be 103-108 with overnight lows of 73-80.

Radar shows smoke remaining fully over Southern California through at least Monday, forecasters said, so haze will continue through Monday with slowly warming conditions.