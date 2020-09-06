Expect another day of dangerous heat before some relief Monday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The extreme late-summer heat wave that has brought triple-digit temperatures to parts of the San Diego area is expected to continue roasting the region through Labor Day.

The hot spell and accompanying low humidity and gusty winds out of the east prompted the National Weather Service to issue a “red flag” wildfire warning for the inland valleys and mountains, effective until 6 p.m. Sunday. The alert signifies a likelihood of critical combustion hazards that can lead to “extreme fire behavior.”

By 1 p.m. Saturday, Borrego was at 115 degrees, Alpine 112, Ramona 110, and Valley Center and Jamul 109.

Along the coast, temperatures were in the high 80s, with Oceanside at 84, Encinitas 87, La Jolla 88, San Diego 86 and Imperial Beach 88.

Air moisture levels will drop to the 15-20% range Sunday with poor overnight recovery, according to meteorologists. Winds out of the east are expected to reach sustained speeds between 15-25 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 30-40 mph in the southern reaches of the county.

Excessive heat warnings, meanwhile, will be in effect in the western valleys, the mountains and the deserts through 8 p.m. Monday; and in coastal areas until 8 p.m. Monday.

To beat the heat, people should drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun during the hottest parts of the day and check on potentially at-risk relatives and neighbors, the NWS advised. Also, children, seniors and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle, with car interiors able to “reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” according to the federal agency.

To help residents escape the swelter, the county is offering nine air- conditioned cooling centers in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center.

A full list of the cooling center locations can be found here. All locations will be open from noon to 5 p.m. throughout Labor Day weekend.