Expect a cool weekend, but heat will return early next week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Temperatures are expected to cool throughout San Diego County during the first half of Memorial Day weekend, but conditions will heat up quickly on Sunday and extreme heat is expected in the deserts throughout next week.

A trough of low pressure over the Pacific Northwest will bring cooler weather Friday and Saturday along with gusty winds in the mountains and deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures Friday are forecast to reach 72 degrees near the coast, 73 inland, 79 in the western valleys, 78 in the mountains and 97 in the deserts.

Winds out of the west Friday are expected to be 15-25 mph, with gusts possibly reaching 45 mph Friday afternoon near desert slopes and through mountain passes, forecasters said.

High temperatures on Saturday will cool to the high-80s to mid-90s in the deserts and the low- to mid-70s in the western valleys before heating up on Sunday.

The NWS issued an excessive heat watch for the deserts that will be in effect from Monday morning through next Friday evening.

High temperatures during that stretch are projected to reach 111 in the deserts, forecasters said.