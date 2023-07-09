Beautiful landscape of the Borrego Springs desert village in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — A heat wave is headed towards San Diego County, and the National Weather Service has issued a weather warning for certain areas that are expected to be the most effected.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be issued at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11 and will remain in effect until 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 for the the counties deserts and some mountains.

These areas include Campo, Mount Laguna, Julian and Borrego Springs.

According to weather officials, criteria for an Excessive Heat Warning is a heat index of 105 degrees or greater.

NWS says dangerously hot conditions are expected during this timeframe with high temperatures possibly reaching 115 degrees upwards to 120 degrees in these areas.

When a heat warning is in place, this means some people can be seriously affected by heat if certain precautions aren’t taken. According to NWS, weather fatality statistics reveals excessive heat is the leading weather related killer in the U.S.

To prevent heat illness, NWS has encouraged the public to follow these precautions:

— Drink plenty of fluids.

— Stay out of the midday sun.

— Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing.

— Check up on relatives and neighbors, especially those in areas under an Excessive Heat Warning.

— Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

— When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

— Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

(National Weather Service)

As temperatures gradually warm over the next few days, keep your water bottles filled San Diego. Stay safe out there.