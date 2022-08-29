SAN DIEGO – Parts of San Diego will be under an Excessive Heat Warning this week as temps head up through Labor Day.

We are tracking a long-duration heatwave with temperatures reaching 95 to 105 degrees across San Diego County as high pressure expands across the southwest states.

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect for the entire county Tuesday at 10 a.m. and lasts until Sunday at 8 p.m. This means hot days and warm nights will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Residents are encouraged to drink plenty of water, wear lightweight clothing and spend time in air-conditioned buildings.

The excessive heat makes it incredibly important to also check in on children and seniors who are most at risk. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.

The coastal marine layer will become patchier and not spread as far inland this week.

Humidity is also expected to increase for the second half of the work week which will increase heat indices into the weekend.