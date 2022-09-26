SAN DIEGO — Extreme heat will hit the San Diego County before a cool down ahead this week.

Hot and drier weather is expected Monday and Tuesday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the coast and inland areas until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The coastal areas could see high temperatures from 85 to 90 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the desert areas until Tuesday at 11 p.m.

The desert areas could see high temperatures from 105 to 111 degrees.

By Wednesday, increasing moisture will bring cooler weather and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms across the mountain and inland areas.

Temperatures will gradually cool off as the weekend draws near.

Temperatures are expected to be below normal by this weekend.