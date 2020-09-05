Escondido prepares for record-breaking heat

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A widespread heat advisory is in effect for most of San Diego County for the upcoming Labor Day weekend, including in Escondido where some heat records are expected to be broken.

“Holiday weekends tend to be busier for us,” said Valerie Anzures, who runs The Paleta bar in Escondido. “I’m really anticipating this weekend to be busy with the heat wave.”

Anzures expects the excessive heat to stick around through Monday. Her shop likely will be a popular spot this weekend with triple digit heat on the horizon and plenty of customers visiting already on Friday.

“(It) cools you down and gives you a little bit of a nice treat without too much guilt,” said Shannon Fiore, a regular customer.

By the time early evening hit, some people chose to cool off at the park.

“It got really hot indoors, so we were like, ‘Let’s go outside and take a break,’” Ana Resendiz said.

Resendiz’s family came in from Oceanside, where an excessive heat advisory also begins Saturday. Still, they said they easily could feel about a 10 degree difference right away being inland.

Saturday is expected to reach 112 degrees in Escondido, which would break a previous record of 108.