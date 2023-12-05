SAN DIEGO — Winter has arrived in San Diego, and with it has come an El Niño climate pattern during the season for the first time in years.

Forecasters with the Climate Prediction Center (CPC), a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, are predicting with 100% certainty that El Niño will last through early winter and 90% chance that it will continue to spring.

For other parts of the country, the climate pattern is expected to be a stark change from the last three winters that have been dominated by La Niña, which typically brings a dry winter in the southern half of the U.S. and colder, wetter conditions in the north.

But, San Diego may not seen much of that shift anytime soon.

Since the beginning of the water year on Oct. 1, five of the region’s six climate reporting sites have recorded a below-normal level of precipitation — most seeing under an inch accumulated between the two months.

That trend is likely to continue through the end of the month, according to newly released climate outlooks from the CPC.

In December, weather officials are predicting that San Diego County will continue to see a slow start to the wet season, with chances only leaning slightly above normal or near equal for seasonal precipitation.

Meanwhile, the odds of how cold the region may get remain a toss up in December with equal chances of above or below seasonal averages, according to the month’s outlook.

Maps showing the precipitation and temperature outlooks for December can be found below.

December 2024 Climate Prediction Center’s precipitation outlook. (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

December 2024 Climate Prediction Center’s temperature outlook. (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

It appears that it will not be until sometime in the new year that San Diego might see some wetter conditions — but above-normal temperatures — as El Niño strengthens, according to the CPC’s three-month outlook released in November.

However, weather officials say it is important to note that conditions remain very much in-flux. Forecasters are generally unable to predict exact conditions more than a week in advance.

Short-term outlooks from the CPC for the next two weeks are estimating that rainfall and temperatures in parts of the region will lean a little higher above normal odds, contrasting from the long-range predictions.

Maps showing the short-term precipitation outlooks through Dec. 29 can be found below.

Climate Prediction Center’s 6 to 10 day precipitation outlook in December. (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Climate Prediction Center’s 8 to 14 day precipitation outlook in December. (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Climate Prediction Center precipitation outlook for third and fourth week in December 2023. (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Maps showing the short-term temperature outlooks through Dec. 29 can be found below.

Climate Prediction Center’s 6 to 10 day temperature outlook in December. (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Climate Prediction Center’s 8 to 14 day temperature outlook in December. (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Climate Prediction Center temperature outlook for third and fourth week in December. (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Moving closer to the early months of the year, forecasters will be able to develop a clearer picture of what the remainder of this year’s El Niño winter will look like and if it will continue to be drier than anticipated.