East County residents try to stay cool as heat wave hits area

EL CAJON, Calif. – Extreme heat continued to slam the county Tuesday from the coast to the deserts, bringing elevated fire danger.

For Krysten Delong, frozen yogurt was the perfect thing to cool down on a hot day.

“It’s super hot,” Delong said. “We went down to Children’s Bay today to see the seals and stuff and it was just — normally you can go down to the beach and cool off. It was just miserable. It was so hot.”

Customers even waited in line outside of Yogurt Mill in El Cajon to beat the triple digit heat. A heat advisory is in effect until Friday. Workers here say their business jumps 30% on days like these.

“We’ve been here for a long time so we’re a pretty popular place in El Cajon and the heat has a lot to do with it,” employee Reese Masi said. “People just want to come and enjoy some frozen yogurt.”

Even coastal areas Tuesday saw temperatures near 90 degrees.

“It’s hot here,” customer Chris Tucker said. “I figured it would be a bit cooler.”

Meanwhile, the potential for Santa Ana winds later in the week also brings some concern for possible fire danger. Cal Fire said it is monitoring the weather in case fires break out.

“We are going to stay inside when it gets too hot,” Leah Hazelgrove said. “We go swimming a lot. And we’re just observant of our surroundings and our property that we live on. Make sure there’s no fires or embers or anything like that.”