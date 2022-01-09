Dry, warmer weather predicted this week for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Fair, dry, and warmer weather was predicted to prevail in San Diego County this week as Santa Ana conditions develop, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Strong high pressure over the Great Basin and low pressure offshore were expected to create gusty winds at times below the passes and canyons, forecasters said. Temperatures were likely to be above average through at least midweek, with some cooling expected by week’s end as stalled low pressure over the Pacific is drawn closer to the coast.

There was some uncertainty regarding precipitation chances, but the pattern continues to favor dry weather over Southern California through next weekend, the NWS said.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be 64-69 degrees with overnight lows of 40-50. Western valley highs will be 70-75, with highs of 64-69 near the foothills and overnight lows of 42-48. Mountain highs were expected to be 54-61 with overnight lows of 34-43. Highs in the deserts will be around 71 with overnight lows of 43-48.

At the beaches, high surf and strong rip currents were likely Tuesday through Thursday from a west swell of 4-5 feet, the NWS said. This could bring surf of 8 feet or more to west-facing beaches.

