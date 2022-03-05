SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Rain, wind and snow were expected to dampen and cool down San Diego County through Sunday morning, with a winter storm warning in effect for mountain areas.

According to the National Weather Service, a pair of low pressure system will track over Southern California, preceded by a cold front, generating a mixed bag of atmospheric activity.

A winter storm warning was in effect Saturday for the northern mountains, and a winter weather advisory was in effect for the mountains through Saturday evening, forecasters said. Mountain snow level was predicted at around 4,000 feet.

The snow was expected to come to a gradual end over the mountains from north to south Saturday evening, ending latest in the San Diego County mountains.

“Today (Saturday) will be breezy and cool with scattered rain and mountain snow showers, most widespread in the afternoon and evening,” according to the NWS. “Strong west winds in the mountains combined with fog and periods of snow will create difficult driving conditions this afternoon and evening. Dry and warmer weather returns for Sunday through early next week, as a Santa Ana pattern sets up.”

The San Diego metropolitan area is likely to receive one-tenth of an inch of rain Saturday.

Late this week, Encinitas recorded 0.83 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Sylvan Meadows recorded 0.51 inches of rain and El Camino Del Norte recorded 0.42 inches of rain. Quarry Road in Springs Valley was closed from Elkelton Place and State Route 125 because of flooding, according to the San Diego County Department of Public Works.

Flooding was also reported in lanes of Interstate 5 near the State Route 15 north exit toward Riverside as the rain came down.

“Snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches above 7,500 feet, 6 to 8 inches from 6,500 feet to 7,500 feet, 4 to 6 inches from 5,500 to 6,500 feet, and 2 to 4 inches from 4,000 to 5,500 feet are expected,” the NWS stated.

Winds were likely to average 25 to 35 mph as the front scoots east, with gusts as high as 60 mph in some locations, mostly mountains and passes, though the Coachella Valley may be impacted as well, forecasters said.

Strong west winds in the mountains combined with fog and periods of snow could create difficult driving conditions Saturday afternoon and evening, the NWS said.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be 57 to 62 degrees with overnight lows of 40 to 48. Western valley highs were expected to be 57 to 62, and highs near the foothills expected to be 48 to 53 with overnight lows of 37 to 44. Highs in the mountains were expected to be 41 to 48 with overnight lows of 28 to 36, and highs in the deserts will be 63 to 68 with overnight lows of 39 to 49.

Dry and warmer weather was predicted to return for Sunday through early next week as a Santa Ana pattern sets up.

For Sunday night into Monday, areas of frost may be possible in the more sheltered inland valleys. Frost and freeze alerts may be issued, forecasters said.

A warming trend will begin Monday and last through the week, along with generally dry conditions, according to the NWS.

Isolated showers could occur at times through early Sunday morning over coastal waters, the NWS said. West winds with gusts of 20 to 30 knots, combined seas of 8-13 feet, and steep waves were predicted to produce conditions hazardous to small craft through Sunday morning. Strongest winds were expected Saturday morning and evening with gusts around 30 knots.. A small craft advisory remained in effect through 10 a.m. Sunday.

Coastal surf of 3 to 6 feet and sets up to 8 feet were expected to continue through Sunday morning. Large waves and a high rip current risk may result in dangerous swimming conditions. A high surf advisory was expected to remain in effect through noon Sunday.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.