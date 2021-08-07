Dry, seasonal weather to prevail this weekend in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Dry and seasonal midsummer weather is predicted to prevail this weekend in San Diego County, the National Weather Service said.

Marine stratus was widespread again Saturday morning offshore, and extended well into the valleys through 7 a.m., but was clearing in coastal San Diego County rapidly through 9 a.m., the NWS said. Above the marine clouds and across the remainder of Southern California, skies were clear.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be 71-76 degrees and 76-84 inland with overnight lows of 58-63. Highs in the western valleys will be 79-84 and 87-92 near the foothills, with lows of 59-64. Mountain highs were expected to be 88-98 with overnight lows of 61-70. Highs in the deserts will be 108-113 with overnight lows of 79-85.

Monsoonal moisture will trickle in Monday, generating more clouds and perhaps a few afternoon thunderstorms over the mountains, forecasters said.

Showers and thunderstorms were expected to become more numerous through midweek as a weak disturbance draws more subtropical moisture over the region. Heavy rain was most likely to occur near the mountains and over the deserts.

Gradually warmer temperatures were forecast for the latter half of the week, with another shot of monsoonal moisture ahead of a stronger subtropical disturbance next weekend, the NWS said.

