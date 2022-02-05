Dry Santa Ana winds expected over San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Dry weather and Santa Ana winds were predicted to prevail over San Diego County Saturday through next week, with gusty northeast winds at times along the coastal foothills and especially below wind-prone passes and canyons.

Saturday was expected to see a comfortable afternoon with highs in the upper 60s or 70s at lower elevations, the National Weather Service said. However, clear skies, light winds and very dry air will send temperatures plummeting again Saturday night.

“Count on another clear and cold night Saturday night, but much warmer days are in store for next week, when high temperatures at lower elevations could be well into the 80s under fair skies,” forecasters said, adding that the nights won’t be quite as cold next week.

There were no prospects for precipitation through the middle of the month, the NWS said.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be from 68 to 73 degrees with overnight lows of 39 to 46. Western valley highs will be around 72, with highs of 64 to 69 near the foothills and overnight lows of 39 to 46. Highs in the mountains were expected to be 53-61 with overnight lows of 34-42. Highs in the deserts will be 67-72 with overnight lows of 39-49.

For most of next week, daytime temperatures over the coastal basin and the lower deserts could well be 15 degrees or more above average, the NWS said.

