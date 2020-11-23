Dry Santa Ana conditions to increase wildfire hazards this week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A period of high Santa Ana winds and extremely low atmospheric humidity will increase wildfire hazards in the San Diego area for several days beginning on Thanksgiving, the National Weather Service advised Monday.

The dry and gusty conditions will kick in on Thursday, intensify Friday and continue into the weekend, though likely in a less intense form, according to the NWS.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 25 mph to 40 mph in the lowlands, and up to 55 mph in the foothills and inland canyons, the agency reported. Humidity levels will drop as low as 10% in parts of the county at times, meteorologists said.

The NWS advised those who live in fire-prone areas to be prepared for the possibility of fast-moving wildland blazes over the period.