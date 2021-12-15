Drivers learn the hard way not to cross flooded roads during rainstorm

SAN DIEGO – Rain and strong winds made for dangerous driving conditions across San Diego Tuesday, and some drivers learned an unfortunate lesson about trying to cross areas with deep flooding.

California Highway Patrol Border Division typically responds to 70 calls a day, but when it rains, that number significantly increases.

“Usually when it’s raining, we will typically get about 300 to 400 calls,” said Officer Juan Escobar, a CHP public information officer.

At one point during Tuesday’s rush hour, dozens of calls for services popped up on the CHP’s Incident Information Page.

Slick roads caused several crashes, including one on state Route 52 near the Interstate 5 transition, which slowed traffic down near the Bay Ho area. In Mission Valley, two drivers underestimated flooding near Mission Center and Hazard Center Roads. A woman had to be rescued from her BMW after getting stuck.

For CHP, it’s all hands on deck during storms.

“Whoever is available, that’s who’s responding to these calls, so they said right now the north unit is now going to be responding to the east,” Officer Escobar said.