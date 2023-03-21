SAN DIEGO — Dozens of flights were delayed Tuesday at San Diego International Airport as an atmospheric river brought heavy rain and high winds to the area.

As of 2 p.m. over 70 arriving flights and over 40 departing flights at SAN were delayed, according to the airport’s website. Several flights were cancelled as well.

The flight cancellations and delays are not tied to any specific airline, with several companies seeing their flights delayed.

You can find the most recent flight status information here.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued earlier in the day by the National Weather Service, with the airport being in the area covered by the warning.

It was not immediately clear how long the delays are expected to last, as the weather is expected to pick back up again later in the evening Tuesday.

You can track the latest storm conditions with the FOX 5 Weather Radar.

The flight delays follow a recent string of storms that have hit the region. In February, a powerful winter storm swept through San Diego, prompting dozens of cancellations.

In December, Southwest Airlines had a mass cancellation of flights to and from San Diego which resulted in a major headache for holiday travelers.

Air travelers were not the only ones impacted by the atmospheric river. Road closures are in place around San Diego County due to heavy flooding from the rain and at one point Tuesday thousands of SDG&E customers were without power as the storm hit an afternoon peak.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the San Diego International Airport had received about an inch of rain, according to NWS San Diego.