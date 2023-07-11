SANTEE, Calif. — A heat wave hitting San Diego County could mean scorching temperatures for several days.

People are finding all different ways to escape the heat, or at least cool down.

“I looked at the temperature and saw it was going to be 90 degrees before noon,” said Stephanie Larson, a Santee resident who took her kids to the splash pad at Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve.

A hot day in Santee calls for a day at the cool spot for several families.

“There’s a lot of shade. The spray grounds are super fun for kids on a hot day. They all love all the different playgrounds,” Larson said.

“The circle thing that has a lot of water, looks like a puddle so I like to go in it,” said Larson’s son Nathan Larson.

“We met some friends to go play in the splash pad since it’s warm, so we could cool off and enjoy some friend time,” said Cassie Hansen, a La Mesa resident visiting Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve with her daughter Emma.

Kids, parents, and families are trying all the options to stay cool in the heat. San Diego County officials recommend people take it easy, wear light-loose fitting clothes, and stay hydrated.

“Trying to get Otter Pops, and things like that. We love that,” said Mike Mains, a Santee resident who took his kids to the preserve.

“Popsicles, all the things to keep them nice and cool,” Larson added.

The hotter temperatures also remind some parents, like Mains, to conserve by not using too much energy at home.

“It’s a great way to come here because the water is recycled. It’s a nice way to not worry about wasting water all that California is dealing with,” Mains said.

Click here to view a list of cool zones for San Diego County.

County officials, also remind people to take care of their pets in the heat. This means hydration and keeping them in cool spaces.