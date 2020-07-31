Desert temps could reach 120 during weekend heat wave

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Temperatures in the San Diego County deserts could hit 122 Friday and 120 on Saturday as sweltering heat is expected everywhere in San Diego County except coastal areas.

High pressure building over the southwestern United States will remain until Sunday, with temperatures expected to peak Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued an excessive heat warning will be in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday in the county deserts.

A heat advisory will also be in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday in the western valleys and the county mountains.

High temperatures Friday are forecast to reach 82 degrees near the coast, 93 inland, 97 in the western valleys, 106 near the foothills, 106 in the mountains and 122 in the deserts.

Highs in the desert communities could reach 120 on Saturday, then drop to 118 on Sunday and Monday, forecasters said. The western valleys could see the mercury hit 95 on Saturday, while high temperatures near the foothills could top out at 103.

In Campo on Thursday, a high of 105 degrees set a record for July 30, exceeding the prior milestone of 103, set in 1972, the NWS reported.

Topping the list of lofty mercury readings on Thursday was Octotillo Wells, where the afternoon heat hit a scalding 118 degrees.

Highs in the western valleys are expected to return to the low-to-mid 80s by Wednesday, forecasters said.

The NWS urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, children, seniors and pets should be never be left in a vehicle parked during the day, with car interiors able to reach lethal temperatures in minutes.

San Diego County officials opened seven cooling centers countywide on June 15 with mandatory mask wearing and social distancing protocols.

Among the seven “Cool Zone” locations, there is one each in Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center.

A full list of the cooling center locations can be found here.