Dense fog expected to give way to pleasant Easter weather

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The dense fog hugging the San Diego County coast Sunday morning has been relentless and a dense fog advisory was extended until 11 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

The fog brought visibility below one-quarter of a mile at several reporting stations near the coast and along the mesas. The low clouds and fog was expected to burn off by midday.

Winds were expected to increase and become quite strong over the mountains late Sunday night through Monday night, the NWS said. A high wind watch was posted for possible wind gusts of 65-75 mph in the mountains, with wind advisories possible for the deserts on Monday.

High temperatures in coastal areas Sunday were expected to be 63-68 degrees, with overnight lows of 48-53, the NWS said. Western valley highs will be 71-76 and highs in the foothills will be 75-80 with overnight lows of 47-53.

Mountain highs Sunday were expected to be 73-82 with overnight lows of 46-56. Desert highs will be 98 to 103 with overnight lows of 62-72.

For the rest of the week, forecasters said to look for the dry spring pattern to persist with warm days inland and periods of coastal clouds and fog.

Over the outer coastal waters, occasional west-northwest winds with local gusts of more than 20 knots were expected Sunday afternoon through Thursday, with strongest winds likely Monday through Wednesday.

