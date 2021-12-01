Dense fog advisory issued for Wednesday morning commute

SAN DIEGO — Dense fog is blanketing areas of San Diego County again Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory, which will be in effect through 9 a.m. in Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Coronado, Del Mar and San Diego. Forecasters warned visibility could once again be one-quarter mile or less in coastal and inland areas as the fog is expected to extend inland to Interstate 5 and near the mesas at times.
A handful of flight delays were listed on the San Diego International Airport Wednesday morning, a day after dense fog caused dozens of cancelations and delays. Check the status of flights here.
Seeing foggy weather in your neighborhood? Share your photos and videos here.