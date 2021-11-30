Dense fog advisory in effect through morning commute

SAN DIEGO — Forecasters are warning county residents to be careful on the roads Tuesday as dense fog is expected through the morning commute.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. at the coast and in Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City and San Diego. The National Weather Service said visibility could be less than one-quarter mile and fog may extend inland to near the mesas at times.

The fog rolled in Monday afternoon, leading to zero visibility in some areas. At the San Diego International Airport, dozens of flights have been delayed or canceled because of conditions. Check the status of flights arriving and departing from San Diego here.

Dense Fog at the coast this afternoon with near zero visibility in some places. The first image is a view from space that shows the areal coverage of the fog. The second image is from the beach at Cardiff By The Sea at 250 PM, courtesy of Surfline. #cawx pic.twitter.com/GV3C0qre2p — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 29, 2021

Drivers are urged to give themselves more time Tuesday morning. Slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distance between cars.